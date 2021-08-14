MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) CEO Buys $60,100.00 in Stock

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MDC Partners stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46. MDC Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $418.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDCA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MDC Partners by 8,210.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.