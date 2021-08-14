MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDU. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

