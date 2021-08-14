Medicalchain (MTN) Price Hits $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Medicalchain has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalchain has a market cap of $4.02 million and $66,911.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00134699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00154340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,259.40 or 1.00020347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.17 or 0.00859622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

