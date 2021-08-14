Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in July

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MVRBF remained flat at $$1.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02. Medivir AB has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name; and simeprevir. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma.

