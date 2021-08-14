Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Up 556.7% in July

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,497,700 shares, an increase of 556.7% from the July 15th total of 684,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.4 days.

MLSPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries has an average rating of “Buy”.

MLSPF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. 11,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,910. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27.

Shares of Melrose Industries are going to reverse split on Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

