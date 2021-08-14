Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,803,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,579. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

