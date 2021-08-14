Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 176,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,803,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,579. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

