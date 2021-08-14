MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKKGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.77. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $46.07.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

