Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) & Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Financial Analysis

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Mercury General shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Mercury General shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mercury General and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General 12.29% 13.69% 4.37% Selective Insurance Group 13.23% 15.42% 4.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercury General and Selective Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.78 billion 0.86 $374.61 million $5.54 10.63 Selective Insurance Group $2.92 billion 1.72 $246.35 million $4.15 20.17

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group. Mercury General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Mercury General pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Selective Insurance Group pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercury General has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Mercury General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mercury General has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mercury General and Selective Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 1 0 0 0 1.00 Selective Insurance Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

Selective Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $79.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.72%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than Mercury General.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Mercury General on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. It sells its policies through a network of independent agents, insurance agencies, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies. The Standard Personal Lines segment comprises of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage. The E&S Lines segment includes insurance products and services provided to customers who are not obtained coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investments segment invests the premiums collected by various segments; and engages in the issuance of debt and equity securities. Selective Insurance Group was founded by Daniel L. B. Smith in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, NJ.

