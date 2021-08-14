Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 48.57%.

MDP opened at $46.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Meredith has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDP shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

