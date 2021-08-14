Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,605 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,471,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,836,000 after purchasing an additional 228,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.50.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,666 shares of company stock worth $3,072,783. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

