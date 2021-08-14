Meter Governance 24-Hour Volume Tops $117,574.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $5.66 million and $117,574.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00005158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

