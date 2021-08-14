MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.19

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and traded as high as $7.31. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 47,963 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.