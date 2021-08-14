MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of MGPI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.59. 41,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,188 shares of company stock worth $701,524. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

