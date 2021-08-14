Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,651,368. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,173,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,983,646. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

