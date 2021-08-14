Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,891 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 29,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $5,899,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.2% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 14,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,201 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $292.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $292.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

