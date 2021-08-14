Millennium Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in 89bio by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 89bio by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETNB opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.03.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $415,530.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

