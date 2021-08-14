Millennium Management LLC Purchases 150,027 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.08. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

