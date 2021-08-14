Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 1,086.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAIFF. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS MAIFF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51. Minera Alamos has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

