Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $430,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,017 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$25.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

