Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $356,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 77.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DOCU traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.97. The stock had a trading volume of 851,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of -274.04, a PEG ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

