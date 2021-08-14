Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 124 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 46.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,498.00. 620,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,986. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,469.24.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

