Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.42 million-$747.42 million.

NYSE:MCW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 1,842,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,713. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCW. UBS Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mister Car Wash has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

