MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $340.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

