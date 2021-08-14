MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MIXT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.