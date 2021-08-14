Mizuho Cuts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $17.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Range Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $9,130,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,254,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,424,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

