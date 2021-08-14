Mizuho Upgrades OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Buy

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE:OGE opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.