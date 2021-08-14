MLP (ETR:MLP) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on MLP (ETR:MLP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of MLP stock opened at €7.43 ($8.74) on Friday. MLP has a 12-month low of €4.55 ($5.35) and a 12-month high of €7.63 ($8.98). The company has a market cap of $808.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 176.80 and a quick ratio of 175.73.

About MLP

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

