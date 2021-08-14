Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

MOGO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Mogo from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Mogo from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.46.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.20 million, a PE ratio of 303.15 and a beta of 2.92. Mogo has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a net margin of 10.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mogo by 1,579.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mogo by 629.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,550 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mogo by 18.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mogo by 143.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 69,444 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

