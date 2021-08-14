Montauk Renewables (MNTK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

