Monument Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.32. 7,525,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,653,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

