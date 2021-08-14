Monument Capital Management Makes New $376,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in Intel by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Intel by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 85,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

INTC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,216,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

