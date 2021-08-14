Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.55.

MCO stock opened at $380.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,541 shares of company stock worth $3,281,906 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

