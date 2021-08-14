Morgan Stanley Acquires 232,971 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 263.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Accolade worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.22.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACCD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.