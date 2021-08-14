Morgan Stanley Has $14.93 Million Stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,913 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $230,000.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE:RIV opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.27. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

