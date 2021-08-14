Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,308 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $15,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,673,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 216,091 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $79,624,000 after acquiring an additional 201,309 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $11,192,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,970 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $28,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of SIMO opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

