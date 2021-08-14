Morgan Stanley Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Shares of MU stock opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,651,368. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $171,935,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $173,209,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 32.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $608,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

