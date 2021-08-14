Morgan Stanley Purchases 26,394 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,236.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after buying an additional 427,537 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2,610.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 388,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after buying an additional 373,986 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,655.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 361,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 354,078 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $57.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $61.57.

