Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.700-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12 billion-$8.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.140 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $233.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,038. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $143.83 and a twelve month high of $233.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.34.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.