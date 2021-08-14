Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MYHI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 67,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,602. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. engages in the provision of infrastructure assets to licensed producers, processors and retailers of the cannabis industry. It also plans to acquire assets such as equipment, real estate and technologies for the development of the business. The company was founded by Alan Smith on September 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

