Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MYHI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 67,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,602. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile
