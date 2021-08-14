MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after purchasing an additional 818,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 996,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 511,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.85. The company had a trading volume of 61,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,682. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

