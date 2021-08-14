MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MSADY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.01. 21,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,658. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.