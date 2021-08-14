MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €241.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €205.36 ($241.60).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX opened at €206.50 ($242.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €209.33. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.59. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.