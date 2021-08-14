NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Up 2,560.5% in July

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, an increase of 2,560.5% from the July 15th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 24.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NanoVibronix by 146.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NanoVibronix by 56.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoVibronix by 37.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in NanoVibronix by 383.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NanoVibronix by 397.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 43,868 shares during the last quarter. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NAOV opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27. NanoVibronix has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.01.

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

