National Bank Financial Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$13.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $9.95 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

