National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23.

