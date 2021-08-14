National Bank Financial Increases CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$45.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.67.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$35.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion and a PE ratio of -206.84. CAE has a 1-year low of C$18.50 and a 1-year high of C$39.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.06.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 1.4719131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

