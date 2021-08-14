National Bank Financial Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OR. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.64.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$15.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.39 and a 1 year high of C$18.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 64.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

