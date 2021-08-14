National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after buying an additional 57,688 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,704,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. 308,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,772. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.46.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.