National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.150 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.03.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. 308,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

